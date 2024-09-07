Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 1,395 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

