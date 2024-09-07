FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $0.0828 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $144.62 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08135127 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $67.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

