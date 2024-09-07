FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 105,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 43,963 shares.The stock last traded at $68.75 and had previously closed at $69.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

