Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,698 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 120,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,902,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

