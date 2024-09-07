Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,306 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $129.48 and a 52-week high of $204.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.68.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

