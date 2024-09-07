Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 358,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,994,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,787 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,848,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $89.12 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

