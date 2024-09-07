Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fortive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 82,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

