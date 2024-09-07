Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,066 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $56,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in FOX by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in FOX by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $40.31. 2,558,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

