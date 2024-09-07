Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading 13.6% Higher

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.90 and last traded at C$8.58. Approximately 105,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 41,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$285.90 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.5365854 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Frontera Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

