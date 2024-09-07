Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading 13.6% Higher

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.90 and last traded at C$8.58. Approximately 105,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 41,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$285.90 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.5365854 EPS for the current year.
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
