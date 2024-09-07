G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

GIII stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

