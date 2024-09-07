Gaimin (GMRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,401.77

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a total market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $69,401.77 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,021,885,961 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 14,021,885,961 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00095608 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $194,763.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

