Games for a Living One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.96 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Games for a Living alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,612,824,168 tokens. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,612,824,168.335333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01031529 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,604,108.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.