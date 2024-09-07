General American Investors Co. Inc. Makes New $13.65 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,939. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.