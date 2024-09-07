Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.28-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.
Genesco Stock Performance
GCO traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 508,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on GCO
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.