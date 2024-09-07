Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.28-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

GCO traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 508,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

