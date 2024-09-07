Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GCO

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 508,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.42. Genesco has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.