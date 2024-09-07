Gentry Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 116,850 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,457 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after buying an additional 2,043,520 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,084,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the period.

JQUA opened at $53.73 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

