Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 35,791 shares traded.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

