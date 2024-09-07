Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,905,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 208,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.