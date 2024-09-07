Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,905,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 208,079 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
