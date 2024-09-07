Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.73

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.09, with a volume of 2685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.17.

Goldmoney Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.96. The stock has a market cap of C$117.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.24 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Goldmoney

In other news, Director Roy Sebag acquired 4,400 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,340.00. Insiders purchased 82,000 shares of company stock worth $604,834 in the last three months. 34.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

Read More

