Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 3,822,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,203,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).
Goldstone Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26.
Goldstone Resources Company Profile
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldstone Resources
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.