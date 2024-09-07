Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Sells £95,963.56 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 8,902 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.17), for a total transaction of £95,963.56 ($126,184.83).

Grafton Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,018.80 ($13.40) on Friday. Grafton Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,020.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 988.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,212.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.46) to GBX 1,200 ($15.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

