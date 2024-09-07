Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 1,601 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $78,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $244.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.00. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

