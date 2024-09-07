Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $37,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.63. 860,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,997. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $347.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.10 and its 200 day moving average is $290.38.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

