Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $115.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,074 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $115,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

