Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $32.07 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $125.81. 8,412,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

