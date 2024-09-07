Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 396,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.70. 1,679,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

