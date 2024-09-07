Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 7,340 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.50. 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,882. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.69. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $202.55 and a 12 month high of $293.13. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

