Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 21,802 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $68,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.13. 2,540,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

