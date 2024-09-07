Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $42,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 25,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. 2,114,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,034. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $236.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

