Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 633 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Hasbro worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. 1,013,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

