Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 3,921 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.59. 5,785,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,211. The company has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average is $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

