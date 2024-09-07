Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 605 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,822,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $12.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,624,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

