Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 8,885,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,507. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

