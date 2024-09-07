Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 8,512,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,508. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

