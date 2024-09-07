Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,360. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

