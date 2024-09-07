Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $198.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,869. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.