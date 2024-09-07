Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Sempra comprises 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 6,656.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SRE traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. 2,115,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.
Insider Activity
In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
