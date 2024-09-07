GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.33) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.88) to GBX 1,900 ($24.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.93) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.68) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.61) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.74).

GSK opened at GBX 1,651.50 ($21.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,461.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,560.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,636. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,365.22 ($17.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,465.40). In the last three months, insiders acquired 462 shares of company stock valued at $744,868. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

