Guggenheim Boosts Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target to $35.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Onestream Price Performance

Insider Activity at Onestream

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Onestream Company Profile

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

