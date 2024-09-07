Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $17.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.92 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $171.74.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

