Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 12.4 %

GWRE stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $171.74. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

