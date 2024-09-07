Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 12.4 %
GWRE stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $171.74. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.92 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Stock Average Calculator
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.