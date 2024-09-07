Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems will post 0.3300432 earnings per share for the current year.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
