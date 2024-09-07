Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CW traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.75. The company had a trading volume of 225,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.31 and its 200-day moving average is $270.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $318.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.