Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

