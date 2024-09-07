Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $566.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $578.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.33 and its 200 day moving average is $478.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

