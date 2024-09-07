Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 3.0 %

HASI opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.