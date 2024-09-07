Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC:HRST) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 2,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Harvest Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Harvest Oil & Gas Company Profile

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. intends to undertake the process of winding-up and returning capital to its shareholders. Previously, the company operated as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

