HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.83.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $49,443,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

