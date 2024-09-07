Hedera 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.11 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $21.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00040169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,511,069 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,511,068.79681 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04778165 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $41,850,960.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.