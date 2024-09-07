HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $280,211.45 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048097 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $300,294.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

